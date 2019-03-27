Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Friday, March 22, 2019, John Otto Vik, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away suddenly at the age of 66 years. John will be forever remembered by his former wife and friend Dawn Vik, and their precious children, Todd Vik and wife Angel, Roxy Duncan, Lindsay Courter and partner Kenton Miller, his mother Agnes, and by his sister, Marianne. He will also be fondly remembered by his adoring grandchildren, Shelbi, Hannah, Jeffrey, Lucas, Presley, Caroline, Campbell, Madelyn, Rinley, Sam, and Lilah. His loving nieces Ann-Helen, Merethe, and nephews Odd Rune, Dag Magne, Frank and Mats as well as extended family and dear friends. John was predeceased by his father, David, brother Dag Fin and sister Reiden.

Growing up in Randaberg, Norway, John came to the US to complete a degree in Computer Science at Eastern New Mexico University. He worked with ConocoPhillips and Phillips for 40+ years.

He was an invaluable friend, a hard worker who loved fishing, his daily walks, playing the piano, a good game of dominoes, and spending time with the grandkids. He was well-loved and will be missed by many.

Public viewing will be available on Wednesday, March 27, 9am-8pm and Thursday from 9am-5pm at Stumpff's Funeral Home in Bartlesville, OK.

A Funeral Service in memory of John will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Adams Blvd. Church of Christ, with Dave Hammonds officiating.

1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard

Bartlesville , OK 74006

