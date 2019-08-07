John P. Lester, Bartlesville, retired Conoco Phillips employee, passed away on July 22nd 2019.
John was born on October 28th, 1958 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he received his formal education. After graduating from High School, he served his country in the U. S. Air Force for over 20 years. After his Air Force duty, he joined Conoco Phillips as an analyst in the IT Department, where he retired after 10 years of service.
John is survived by his loving wife Winnie, a daughter Jennifer Neff of Dallas, TX, and a son John Lester, Jr. of Pittsburg, Pa., and two grandchildren.
John and his faithful K9 Blue Heeler companion Maz, were often seen at Cooper Dog Park, enjoying many hours socializing with other dogs and pet owners.
His family would like to express their gratitude to those friends and medical professionals who attended John during his heroic battle with cancer.
A private service will be held on August 10th.
