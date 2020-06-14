John Vernon Evans
1947 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of John Vernon Evans announces his passing on May 26, 2020 after a brief illness. John was born on October 24, 1947 in Bartlesville, OK to Walter and Mary Martha Evans. He graduated from College High School in Bartlesville then enrolled at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas. .
John enlisted in the US Navy. He served as a medic aboard the USS Sanctuary in Vietnam during the conflict tending and treating injured and wounded personnel. John never spoke of his service experiences except to tell friends how much he enjoyed assisting in the birth of children of local women who were allowed aboard the ship for care.
After his service he moved to Stillwater to attend Oklahoma State University using his medical skills and knowledge in the emergency room at Stillwater Hospital as he continued his education.
After college John traveled to Lake Tahoe, Nevada where he worked as a blackjack dealer briefly then was introduced to the mainstay of his career, restaurants and cooking. It proved an ideal match for a multi-faceted man. He became a chef and returned to his Oklahoma roots by moving to Tulsa. He started with Canteen Services at the University of Tulsa and quickly moved into the Tulsa restaurant and dining scene.
He worked as a scriptwriter, location producer and administrative manager for Alsip-Gilling Productions for many years but never lost contact with his culinary pursuits. He was known by many of the guests who tasted his dishes at such well known Tulsa establishments as Café Ole and Panache Catering which led to him being named Facility Chef at All Souls Unitarian Church a position he enjoyed until his retirement.
Both the breadth and depth of John's life experiences made him an excellent conversationalist. He was a writer and a prolific reader especially enjoying science fiction. He enjoyed music immensely and was recognized as a supporter of local music and musicians. He and Joyce, his wife of 35 years, traveled widely to music concerts to see and hear national acts and could be found frequently enjoying shows in Tulsa from the Brady and Cain's to local pubs and clubs. He acquired many, many friends and maintained those relationships throughout his life.
John is survived by his wife Joyce Allen Evans of Tulsa, sister Nancy Evans of Centerville, Ohio, sister and brother-in-law Jean and Terry Tarr of Centerville, nephews Michael Tarr of Cincinnati, Ohio, David Tarr and his wife Lauren of Lebanon, Ohio, a great-niece Emerson Tarr and Beckett Tarr a great-nephew and godson, also of Lebanon and his aunt Anna Marie Sellers of Tulsa.
For the safety of his friends and to eliminate travel for his family during the time of the pandemic, no service is planned. However, an online Memorial is available for everyone through Moore Funeral Home. Visit www.moorefuneral.com at your convenience.
For those who would like to remember John with a memorial gift the family suggests Horton Records, Street Cats of Tulsa, and The Community Food Bank of Northeastern Oklahoma, all favorite causes for John.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jun. 14 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
