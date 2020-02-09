Johnny was born Nov 22, 1948 to Arthur and Thelma Stout Stewart in Claremore, Oklahoma. He grew up in Nowata with his stepfather Leonard Rainwater, mother and siblings. He remarried his wife Regena Dale Wood on January 26, 1997 in Reno, Nevada.

He retired from Phillips Petroleum Company in the Spring of 2007 as a master locksmith. He also worked previously at TRW as a machinist. He moved to Edgewood, Santa Fe, New Mexico after retiring.

He passed away on January 28, 2020 in Edgewood, NM. Johnny was a member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians.

He is survived by his wife Regena and children John, LaDonna and Kimisha Stewart, his ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Carole Holder, Wanda Ketcherside and Linda Hathcoat. His brothers Mike Stewart, Roger Stewart and J. Allen Stewart.

He was proceeded by death by brothers Jimmy Joe Tennent, Donald Porter and a sister Betty Jo Tennent Hoffman.

No funeral plans are made at this time.