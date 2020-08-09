1/1
Johnny Joe Bush
1947 - 2020
Johnny Joe Bush, age 72, of Romance, Arkansas, passed away August 4, 2020.
He was born October 27, 1947, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to John H. and Mary L. Bush. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob Bush.
He graduated Dewey High School in 1966.
Mr. Bush was a Vietnam Army Veteran and served from 1966-1969.
He graduated with a B.S. in Education from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah Oklahoma in 1975. He also earned his M.A. in public school administration in 1978.
Mr. Bush taught junior high and high school math and was an elementary and secondary principal until retirement in 1991. He worked 18 years in the public school systems in Oklahoma, Alaska and Arkansas.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Bush; sons, Jeremy Bush (Brittany) of Claremore, Oklahoma and Michael Bush (Kaliope) of Dewey, Oklahoma; brother, David Bush (Pat) of Ponca City, Oklahoma; sister, Karen Cullison (Bill) of Bartlesville; and by seven grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Monday, August 10, at 3:00 p.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Park Gazebo, 7401 Hwy 5 North, Alexander.
Services can be viewed on Facebook, by joining the livestream at https://www.facebook.com/Pinecrest-Cemetery-178134242211307/
To share a memory of Mr. Bush with his family visit www.pinecrestmemorialpark.com

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 9 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Pinecrest Memorial Park Gazebo
