Joseph Neal Berry, 66 of Bartlesville passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Bartlesville. Joseph was born on October 19, 1953 to parents Elmer Berry and Betty (Bowden) Berry in Rochester, New Hampshire.
Joseph was married to Susan J. (Atchison) Berry on August 6, 1992 in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Joseph received his bachelor's degree in Computer Drafting and that continued to be his degree throughout his life.
Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Betty Berry; sister, Anita Berry; and brother, Robert Woods.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Berry; 3 stepchildren, Heather Karr and her husband Jeremiah Karr, Marnie Loftus and her husband Brad Loftus, Matt Kirschbaum; 4 grandchildren, 4 sisters and 7 brothers.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 24 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
