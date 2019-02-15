Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Following his retirement in 1995, Joe and his wife Shirley relocated to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where they made their home. Joe continued his love of airplanes through active involvement in flying clubs at Bartlesville Municipal Airport. He also meticulously restored a 1952 Cessna 190, along with several automobiles. In accordance with Joe's last wishes, there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Joseph (Joe) Paidl, 87, retired corporate pilot, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Joe was born on July 19, 1931 to his parents Francis and Joseph Paidl Sr., who preceded him in death. Additionally, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael (Caryn) Paidl of Hollister, CA, four siblings, Mary, Betty, Theresa and Jim, and a grandson, Jonathan Ott of Wichita. Survivors include his wife, Shirley of the home; two daughters from his marriage to Patricia Grant, Lisa (Rob) Staben of Hollister, CA, and Shelley (Dave) Lomanto of Los Banos, CA, one stepson, Paul (Rae) Ott two stepdaughters, Kathy (Dan) Stuhlsatz, and Michelle (George) Hammond, all of Wichita, KS.; grandchildren Tracey Paidl Lavender, Hilary (Frank) Gamez, Zach and Caroline Dower, Justin (Shane) Stuhlsatz, Leslie, Erica, and Michael Hammond, great-grandchildren Taryn, Jayson, Derrick, and Riley, and numerous nieces and nephews.Joe served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1954 onboard the USS Dynamic MSO-432 based in the Long Beach Naval Shipyard. In 1961, Joe realized his dream of becoming a pilot when he began flying explosives from Hollister, California to Riverside, California for McCormick South Transport. Through the course of his career, Joe flew for a number of companies including British Aerospace Jet, the P.H. Bramen Family in Texas, and from 1979 until his retirement in 1995, Joe served as the Chief Pilot and Flight Department Director for First Interstate Bancorp in Los Angeles, California.Following his retirement in 1995, Joe and his wife Shirley relocated to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where they made their home. Joe continued his love of airplanes through active involvement in flying clubs at Bartlesville Municipal Airport. He also meticulously restored a 1952 Cessna 190, along with several automobiles. In accordance with Joe's last wishes, there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

