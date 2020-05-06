Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josie (Wilson) Oulds. View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home Graveside service 2:00 PM White Rose Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Josie was born to Nola and Jerry Wilson on March 19th, 1951 in McAlester, OK. She studied at the L'Ouverture School throughout her childhood until her senior year at which point she was transferred to McAlester High School due to desegregation.

She went on to study Accounting at Eastern Oklahoma State College and East Central Oklahoma University. During this time, she began dating Ernie Oulds whom she later married in 1971. After finishing her studies, the couple relocated to Bartlesville, where Josie embarked on a 25-year career as an Accounting Clerk with Phillips Petroleum. Ernie and Josie welcomed their son Jerry in 1976. Mr. Oulds preceded her in death on February 19, 2011

Throughout her time in Bartlesville, Josie Oulds was an active member of Greater First Baptist Church and the Westside Community Center. She served as a deaconess, choir member, church pianist, and youth group leader. She also performed as an actress in local theatre and was an activist, public speaker, board member with several local organizations, and social advocate for education including establishing scholarship funds for area youth.

After multiple battles with her health in recent years, Mrs. Oulds transitioned on May 1st, 2020.

The family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the flowers, cards, calls, texts, thoughts, kind words, and prayers. We mourn the loss, but more importantly we celebrate the amazing life of this beloved citizen of the community and woman of faith. We know her legacy will live on through her family and the many lives the touched.

Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M. Friday at the White Rose Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11 AM to 8 PM, Thursday from 9 AM to 8 PM and Friday from 9 AM until 12 Noon. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 PM until 8 PM

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. Published in Examiner-Enterprise on May 6, 2020

