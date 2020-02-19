Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ann Smith, 75, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Friday, February 14, 2020.

Joyce was born June 11, 1944 in Shafter, California to parents Jodie and Edna (Moore) Tiger. She graduated from Wasco High School. She worked as a caregiver for most of her life, whether it be for her career or for her family.

She married Charles Smith in 1980. He preceded her in death.

Joyce had a lifetime commitment of being a faithful wife and a loving mother. She was also a very proud grandmother and was the dearest of friend to many. She enjoyed playing golf and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by husband; her parents; brother Jake Tiger and son Clayton Smith.

Joyce is survived by her sons Jason Callahan of Wann, Oklahoma and Marcus Callahan and wife Tanya of Bartlesville; daughter in law Julie Smith of Joplin, Missouri; daughter Stephanie Callahan; stepsons Mike Smith of Pennsylvania and Craig Smith; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at City Church in Bartlesville. Joyce Ann Smith, 75, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Friday, February 14, 2020.Joyce was born June 11, 1944 in Shafter, California to parents Jodie and Edna (Moore) Tiger. She graduated from Wasco High School. She worked as a caregiver for most of her life, whether it be for her career or for her family.She married Charles Smith in 1980. He preceded her in death.Joyce had a lifetime commitment of being a faithful wife and a loving mother. She was also a very proud grandmother and was the dearest of friend to many. She enjoyed playing golf and spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by husband; her parents; brother Jake Tiger and son Clayton Smith.Joyce is survived by her sons Jason Callahan of Wann, Oklahoma and Marcus Callahan and wife Tanya of Bartlesville; daughter in law Julie Smith of Joplin, Missouri; daughter Stephanie Callahan; stepsons Mike Smith of Pennsylvania and Craig Smith; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at City Church in Bartlesville. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 19 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close