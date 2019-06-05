Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home 714 West Main Street Barnsdall , OK 74002 (918)-847-2771 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Barnsdall , OK View Map Graveside service Following Services Ethel Reece Cemetery Barnsdall , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ellen Terrill Hurt, 82, of Barnsdall, OK, passed away on June 1, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. Born November 14, 1936 in Barnsdall, OK, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Ralph Terrill and Mary Mavis Clem Terrill.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joe Boyd Hurt, three daughters, Melanie Jarboe and husband Steve of Pryor, OK, Heather Florer and husband John of Sapulpa, OK, Greta Hurt and partner Mary Champion of Sapulpa, OK; grandchildren, Cody Jarboe and wife Courtni of Morrison, OK, Brady Jarboe and wife Brooke of Stillwater, OK, Erin Murdock and husband TL of Oklahoma City, OK, Mary Florer of Denver, CO; and great grandson Jake Jarboe.

Joyce attended Barnsdall Public Schools and later received her bachelors and masters degrees from Northeastern State University. Joyce was a dedicated teacher for 32 years and a faithful pianist and organist for her church for more than 60 years. She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing meals and baking pies for her family that she loved so much. She was loved by many.

Joyce is preceded in death by her father Clifford Terrill, mother Mary Terrill, brother Jack Terrill, and brother Edward Terrill.

A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5 at First Baptist Church in Barnsdall, OK, with Pastor Pat Andrews officiating. Graveside services will be held at Ethel Reece Cemetery in Barnsdall, OK immediately following the service.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at Stumpff Funeral Home in Barnsdall, OK.

Funeral Services will be at Barnsdall First Baptist Church at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the by calling 1-800-AHA-USA-1 or clicking the following link:

Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Joyce Ellen Terrill Hurt, 82, of Barnsdall, OK, passed away on June 1, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. Born November 14, 1936 in Barnsdall, OK, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Ralph Terrill and Mary Mavis Clem Terrill.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joe Boyd Hurt, three daughters, Melanie Jarboe and husband Steve of Pryor, OK, Heather Florer and husband John of Sapulpa, OK, Greta Hurt and partner Mary Champion of Sapulpa, OK; grandchildren, Cody Jarboe and wife Courtni of Morrison, OK, Brady Jarboe and wife Brooke of Stillwater, OK, Erin Murdock and husband TL of Oklahoma City, OK, Mary Florer of Denver, CO; and great grandson Jake Jarboe.Joyce attended Barnsdall Public Schools and later received her bachelors and masters degrees from Northeastern State University. Joyce was a dedicated teacher for 32 years and a faithful pianist and organist for her church for more than 60 years. She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing meals and baking pies for her family that she loved so much. She was loved by many.Joyce is preceded in death by her father Clifford Terrill, mother Mary Terrill, brother Jack Terrill, and brother Edward Terrill.A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5 at First Baptist Church in Barnsdall, OK, with Pastor Pat Andrews officiating. Graveside services will be held at Ethel Reece Cemetery in Barnsdall, OK immediately following the service.Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at Stumpff Funeral Home in Barnsdall, OK.Funeral Services will be at Barnsdall First Baptist Church at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the by calling 1-800-AHA-USA-1 or clicking the following link: https://www2.heart.org Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from June 5 to July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.