Joyce Elouise Long, 76, of Bartlesville passed away on March 31, 2020.

Joyce was born on February 17, 1944 in Bartlesville, OK to parents Thurman Victor Long and Ardelia Nettie (Solomon) Long.

After high school Joyce completed Bartlesville Beauty College and later took college classes in Child Development. She worked as a licensed cosmetologist for 30+ years and retired from C.A.R.D Headstart after 20 years. Joyce loved animals and spending time with her family and friends. Her most treasured times was her marriages, births off her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; infant sister; and her oldest daughter.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Lori Kim Fuller and her husband Billy and Ronda Ardelia Beshears and her husband Joe; grandchildren, Jacob and wife Andrea Fuller, Caleb Fuller, Heaven and husband Jeff Hamilton, Zane Fuller, Phoebe Runnels, and Case Beshears; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

