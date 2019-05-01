Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ruth Warden (Haughn) Clapper, age 73, passed away April 25, 2019 in Bartlesville, OK surrounded by family. She was born in Bartlesville to Everett and Ruth Warden and grew up in Copan and Wann, OK. She graduated high school in Wann and married Richard Haughn in 1964 and had 2 boys, Kenny and Wayne. She later married Lonnie Clapper whom she was with for 28 years until her passing. Early in her life she worked for TG&Y until starting her career at Bonham Trucking as a secretary until retiring in 2016 after 35 years. Joyce enjoyed travelling, gardening, the casino and most of all having her family over for dinners. Joyce is survived by her husband Lonnie, eldest son Kenny Haughn and wife Lisa of Bartlesville, youngest son Wayne Haughn and husband Jeremy Aude of Dallas, grandsons Steven Haughn and partner Sasha of Bartlesville, Troy Haughn and wife Sara and their daughters Jane and Kaia of Dewey, sister Roma Lee Howard of Copan, and extended friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Bonnie Bonham, and 3 dogs Sugar, Cocoa, and Libby.

Private services were held and cremation arrangements were under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

