Judith Ralyn Sturm Foster, 77, of Ochelata, passed away at The Journey Home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Judy was born in Ochelata, Oklahoma on March 21, 1942 to parents Raymond and Adell Evans Sturm. Judy attended Ochelata Public Schools until the family moved to Bartlesville, where she graduated from College High School in 1960.

Judy married Danny Foster on July 12, 1960. They made their home in Tahlequah, while Danny finished his education at NSU. They lived in Big Cabin for serveal years, then they moved back to their hometown of Ochelata. They bought the Ochelata Grocery in 1976 and the Foster Grocery continues to this day to serve the Ochelata community.

Surviving Judy are son Kevin, of the home; daughter and son-in-law Kylee and James Scott, of Ochelata; daughter-in-law Annette Foster of Oklahoma City; three grandsons Peyton and Manning Scott of Ochelata and Michael Foster of Oklahoma City; granddaughter Rebekah Foster; sisters Jill and husband Dennis Earp of Quapaw, Oklahoma and Vicki Whitworth of Ochelata; stepmother Frieda Sturm of Ochelata and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Danny; son Michael Shane Foster; parents Raymond and Adell; brother Steve Sturm and sister Cindy Byard.

The family wishes to thank The Journey Home, Comforting Hands Hospice and Humanity Hospice for their excellent care.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm, Tuesday from 9:00 am to 8:00pm and Wednesday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Ochelata Methodist Church with interment to follow at the Ochelata Cemetery.

