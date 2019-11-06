Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church Gallatin , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. June Maureen Catt, 85, formerly of Gallatin, Missouri and most recently of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at The Journey Home at 6:32am on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 with her daughter by her side.

June was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 7, 1934 the daughter of Maurice and Ollie (Klumb) Kouns. She married the love of her life, Harold Catt, on June 14, 1953 and they shared 63 beautiful years together before his passing in 2016.

June's early career was spent as a secretary at Southwestern Bell in downtown Kansas City and later, after staying home with their two children, she enjoyed a 20 year career as bookkeeper for Blue Ridge Christian School in Kansas City.

Upon retirement, they built their dream home at Lake Viking north of Kansas City and she enjoyed hosting family and friends at the lake. They also enjoyed traveling and spent many winters in Arizona. In 2016 they sadly left the lake but were happy to be close to their daughter and her family in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. One of her favorite things to do was go see her granddaughter, Olivia, sing and perform with Bartlesville High School. Those who knew June, knew how proud she was of her family and how fiercely she loved them.

June enjoyed spending time with their friends and they were surrounded by wonderful friends in Kansas City and again, were blessed with dear friends when they retired at Lake Viking. Many great times, filled with love and laughter, were spent playing games and sharing meals.

June also loved her Lord and was most content when she was teaching a Bible study. She spent hours in preparation and loved to share. They were long-time members of Blue Ridge Bible Church in Kansas City, Missouri and later at Gallatin First Baptist in Gallatin, Missouri.

June is survived by one daughter, Sherri Wilt and husband Mike of Bartlesville, one son, Jerry Catt and his wife Carrie of Kansas City, Missouri, and two granddaugthers, Miranda Shelts and Olivia Wilt and 2 great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold Catt, and her sister, Charlene VanBeceleare.

The family thanks the Journey Home for their loving care in her last weeks of life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Journey Home hospice house 900 NE Washington Blvd. Bartlesville, OK 74006.

Funeral services for Mrs. June Catt will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Gallatin, Missouri with Pastor Wood Marshall officiating. Interment will be at Lake Viking Cemetery in Gallatin under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

