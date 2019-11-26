Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June (Harvey) Peters. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Burial 1:00 PM Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Church 4715 Price Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

June Harvey Peters, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Nov 22 after 6 months of illness. She was born in Bartlesville June 10, 1929 where she lived her entire life, except when at Okla A & M earning a zoology degree.

June was a model homemaker. She retired from Cities Service Oil Co before the birth of her first child in 1958 to devote her life to home and family. She filled the home with disciplined love. June made lasting friends-she was a good listener and interested in the other person. She had a quiet, subtle sense of humor that kept your interest. Grandkids adored Grandma.

June was an animal lover, especially house cats, but all animals. She almost always had a house cat or a dog in the home. She greatly enjoyed three safaris to Africa with her sister Dorothy to see and photograph wild animals. June's favorite entertainment was a day at any Zoo. She also loved flowers, and kept a nice flower bed in front of the house.

June wasn't a big "joiner" but she was active in every organization she joined. June was a member of First United ME church and in the Homebuilders class for 60 years. She was their secretary/treasurer for many of those years. June was a Jane Phillips Hospital volunteer, accruing over 10,000 hours working in the pharmacy and later in the gift shop. She was a donor for the American Red Cross blood drives, giving 57 units of blood-over 7 gallons of blood. June was a Co-President of the Sooner High School band and orchestra booster club in 1976. She was also a member of the OSU Kappa Delta Sorority, and served in the Bartlesville alumnae chapter as their treasurer for years. She was admitted into the prestigious KD Emerald Circle in 2000 for 60 years of loyal service. June was a "giver" and a worker all her life, never seeking recognitions or accolades, although deserved. June lived the life of a true Christian as a quiet earth angel.

June is survived by husband Don Peters of the home, son Scott Peters MD, and wife Carol, Oak Ridge, TN, daughter Nancy and Robert Burris IV of Tulsa, OK. Also Grandchildren Mathew Peters of Nashville, TN, Megan Peters, Oak Ridge, TN, Whitney Burris Haughey & husband Garvin, Tulsa, Jake Burris, Okla City and orange tabby cat "Peanuts". Also brother and sister in-laws Robert and Harriet Peters, Bartlesville, Richard and Helen Peters, Edmond, sister in-law Clarice Peters, Wichita KS, eleven nieces and nephews from all parts of the world..

Preceded in death: mother, Vila Harvey, father, Paul Harvey, brother and sister, twins Robert Harvey and Dorothy Harvey. Brother in-law Eugene Peters and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

June will be laid to rest at 1 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery. The celebration of a life well lived will be at First Church, 4715 Price Road at 2 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 with Dr. Greg Tenor officiating. Friends are encouraged to stay for a time of fellowship and refreshments, after the celebration of June's life. Service and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Friends are welcome to come by the funeral home and sign June's register book, Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thanks to Bios Corporations caregivers for devoted and loving care during Mom's last four months of illness. Also deep appreciation to Rivercross Hospice for dedicated support to June and the family during the final weeks of life.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances are suggested for the First Church Animal Kingdom, or the .

