1/1
Karen Jo Burnett
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Jo Burnett, 78 of Bartlesville, Oklahoma died on June 30, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1941 in Malden, Missouri. She lived in the Bartlesville area for 24 years. She worked as a baker and cake decorator. Karen also enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking for her family and friends, traveling and helping others in any way she could. She was very involved with her church and loved her church family dearly.
Karen is preceded in death by her brothers Duanne Bascom and Barney DeLong and her children Kirby McLain and Thomas Swaim.
She is survived by son Donald Perry and his wife Twilla, son Dale Jenkins and wife Cindy, daughter Christie Swaim, grandchildren Stephanie Lino, Sandra Perry, James McLellan, Cricketina Ortez, great-grandchildren Ericka Lino, Eli Lino, Ethan Lino, nephew Darrel Bascom and niece Kris Bascom.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Church of Christ in Dewey, Oklahoma. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 5 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Service
10:00 AM
Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved