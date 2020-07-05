Karen Jo Burnett, 78 of Bartlesville, Oklahoma died on June 30, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1941 in Malden, Missouri. She lived in the Bartlesville area for 24 years. She worked as a baker and cake decorator. Karen also enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking for her family and friends, traveling and helping others in any way she could. She was very involved with her church and loved her church family dearly.
Karen is preceded in death by her brothers Duanne Bascom and Barney DeLong and her children Kirby McLain and Thomas Swaim.
She is survived by son Donald Perry and his wife Twilla, son Dale Jenkins and wife Cindy, daughter Christie Swaim, grandchildren Stephanie Lino, Sandra Perry, James McLellan, Cricketina Ortez, great-grandchildren Ericka Lino, Eli Lino, Ethan Lino, nephew Darrel Bascom and niece Kris Bascom.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Church of Christ in Dewey, Oklahoma. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.