Service Information Benjamin Funeral Home 114 West Cherokee Nowata , OK 74048 (918)-273-2700 Funeral service 10:00 AM The Ochelata First Baptist Church

Karen Sue (Guthrie) Slack 77, entered into heaven on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Karen was born March 29, 1942, in Watova, Oklahoma to A.V. (Mike) Guthrie and Ida Margaret (Hodges) Guthrie. She was a member of the Ochelata First Baptist church. She was an accountant for Phillips Petroleum Company and Totah Telephone Company for many years. She was loved very much and will be missed terribly by her family and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents A.V. (Mike) Guthrie and Ida Margaret (Hodges) Guthrie; two brothers: Dennis Guthrie, Donald Guthrie, and one son Kris Slack.

She is survived by her husband Ben Slack of the home; two sisters: Katherine Aymer of Nowata, Oklahoma, Kim Taylor of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; two daughters: Kandace Keithley of Toronto, Ontario, Marcee Whitten and husband Tom of Ramona, Oklahoma; Janice Guthrie, sister in law of late Donald Guthrie; five grandchildren: Marty Martin Jr. of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, John-David Martin and wife Alex of Great Falls, Montana, Iain Smithyes of Montreal, Quebec, Peter Smithyes of Toronto, Ontario, Skylar Whitten of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and one great grandson Marty Martin III of Pennington, Texas.

Funeral services for will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday June 7, 2109 at The Ochelata First Baptist Church with longtime friend of Karen's and ordained Minister Shirley Washington officiating. The interment will follow at the Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations will be made in Karen's name to The Journey Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Benjamin Funeral Service.

