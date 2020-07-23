1/1
Karl E. Ogans
1957 - 2020
Minister Karl E. Ogans, died on Friday, July, 17, 2020 at his home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was a native of Dewey, Oklahoma but resided in Bartlesville with his wife, Quencetta Ogans until the time of his death.
Mr. Ogans was born Sunday, January 20, 1957 to Edward (1994) and Lauressa Ogans (2001). His parents instilled in him strong values of faith, a hard work ethic, an entrepreneurial mind and a helpful/compassionate spirit. He leaves behind his wife, 5 children (Karla, Amber, Camille, Sarai and Kaleb; 6 grandchildren (Robert, Tahya, Karlee, Zimora, Ava and Olivia); 3 siblings (Carol, Janet and LaJoyce) and a host of other cousins, nieces/nephews, family members, friends and additional loved one to carry on his legacy.
His infectious laugh, inspirational words of wisdom and "sho'nuff good" barbeque will be missed but his memory lives on!
His body is available for viewing Thursday, July 23, 9 a.m – 5 p.m at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. On-line condolences can be left at honoringmemories.com.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 23 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
710 Southeast Dewey
Bartlesville, OK 74003
918-336-5225
