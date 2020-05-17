Guest Book View Sign Service Information Christ the Redeemer Lutheran 2550 E 71st St Tulsa, OK 74136 Visitation 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Funeral service 1:00 PM Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church 2550 E 71st Street Tulsa , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karla Abel Carter was called to her eternal home on Friday, May 8, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Karla was born on April 2, 1948, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to parents Karl and Marjorie Abel. She grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Edison High School. She went on to receive her MA in Marriage and Family Counseling from DePauw University, but was most proud of her second MA in Theology, specializing in Deaconess Studies, from Concordia Theological Seminary, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and the Church. Karla served Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, as an active pastor's wife from 2003 to 2015, and she also served as a Called Deaconess at Redeemer Lutheran from 2012 to 2014.

She was known for her love of people and the care she gave to those in need, as well as for her strength and character when battling her own illness. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Karla is preceded in death by her mother and father, Marjorie and Karl Abel.

Survivors include her husband, Reverend Mark Carter, of Bartlesville; children, Emily (Molly) Gross, and husband Angus, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Matthew Gross, of Tulsa, and Hilary Gross, of Tulsa; one brother, Scott Abel and wife Carolyn of Spring TX; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, on Monday, May 18, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2550 E 71st Street, Tulsa, with Pastors Scott Burmeister and Rick Tabisz officiating. Committal will follow the funeral, and be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Tulsa. The service may be live streamed online through the FaceBook page of Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tulsa, or King of Kings Lutheran Church, Glenpool.

