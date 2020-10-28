Katherine Friedemann Hanson
Bartlesville - Katherine Friedemann Hanson passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at the Journey Home in Bartlesville. She was born on September 20, 1937 to the late Herbert R. and Alma M. Friedemann on their farm in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
She attended Fair Plains School in Payne County and graduated from Stillwater High School. She received her BS and MS degrees from Oklahoma State University. She married Donald O. Hanson on July 3, 1966. Katherine and Don lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Katherine taught one year at Bartlesville High School. She was a Librarian Historian at the Bartlesville Public Library until her retirement in 2014. She and her husband were active with a Folk Dance group in Tulsa. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church and sang in the church choir. Katherine enjoyed music, traveling and was an active Oklahoma State University football and basketball fan. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband in 2011, her parents and two sisters, Norman Friedemann and Alene Allinson. She is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Garber (Larry) of River Forest, Illinois and Henryette Ogburn of Oklahoma and nieces and nephews.
A thank you is extended to the staff and nurses at Green Country Village where Katherine lived the last five years.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3700 Woodland Road, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74006 or a charity of your choice
. Visitation for friends will be held at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9 AM until 5 PM.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor William J. Shupe officiating. Katherine will be buried at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. The service can be viewed online at the church's website www.redeerbartlesville.org
and also available on youtube.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org
.