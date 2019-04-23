Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Memorial service 6:00 PM United Methodist Church 100 South LeBlanc Street Ochelata , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bartlesville resident, Kathleen J. Fererro, 91, died at 11:10 A.M. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Journey Home Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held in Ochelata at the United Methodist Church, 100 South LeBlanc Street on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 6 PM. There will be a private interment at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home.

Kathleen was born in Barnsdall, OK on June 29, 1927 to Frank and Etta Mae Morrison. She attended Valley Brook Grade School and Foster High School in Oklahoma City until 9th grade. Her family moved to Ochelata in 1940 and Kathleen graduated from Ochelata High School in 1945. She married Francis J. Fererro in Tulsa, OK on August 31, 1947. They made their home in Tulsa until 1966 when they moved to Bartlesville. They lived in Bartlesville until 1976 when they relocated to Stavanger, Norway for Francis' job with Phillips Petroleum. After living there for four years, they returned to Bartlesville, where they lived the rest of their lives. Francis preceded Kathleen in death on January 3, 1992. Kathleen was active in 55+ club, and the Washington County Home Extension organization for many years. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Bartlesville. Survivors include a son, James Frank Fererro and a daughter-in-law, Diana S. Fererro, two grand-daughters, Jennifer M. Fererro and Kathleen P. Fererro and two grand-sons-in-law, Ian Pierson and Tim Nichols. Kathleen had four great grand-children, James Nichols, Zephyr Pierson, Cormac Nichols and Bennett Nichols. Kathleen is also survived by a brother, Paul Morrison of Bartlesville and a sister, Dixie Allen of Dewey and eight nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Journey Home Hospice (

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at Bartlesville resident, Kathleen J. Fererro, 91, died at 11:10 A.M. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Journey Home Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held in Ochelata at the United Methodist Church, 100 South LeBlanc Street on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 6 PM. There will be a private interment at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home.Kathleen was born in Barnsdall, OK on June 29, 1927 to Frank and Etta Mae Morrison. She attended Valley Brook Grade School and Foster High School in Oklahoma City until 9th grade. Her family moved to Ochelata in 1940 and Kathleen graduated from Ochelata High School in 1945. She married Francis J. Fererro in Tulsa, OK on August 31, 1947. They made their home in Tulsa until 1966 when they moved to Bartlesville. They lived in Bartlesville until 1976 when they relocated to Stavanger, Norway for Francis' job with Phillips Petroleum. After living there for four years, they returned to Bartlesville, where they lived the rest of their lives. Francis preceded Kathleen in death on January 3, 1992. Kathleen was active in 55+ club, and the Washington County Home Extension organization for many years. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Bartlesville. Survivors include a son, James Frank Fererro and a daughter-in-law, Diana S. Fererro, two grand-daughters, Jennifer M. Fererro and Kathleen P. Fererro and two grand-sons-in-law, Ian Pierson and Tim Nichols. Kathleen had four great grand-children, James Nichols, Zephyr Pierson, Cormac Nichols and Bennett Nichols. Kathleen is also survived by a brother, Paul Morrison of Bartlesville and a sister, Dixie Allen of Dewey and eight nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Journey Home Hospice ( www.thejouneyhomeok.com ).Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Apr. 23 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close