athy Diane Bryan, 69, of Dewey, passed away Sunday, October 27th 2019 at her ranch in Dewey surrounded by those who loved her most. Born December 5th, 1949, Kathy Diane Anderson, the daughter of Loyd Kermit Anderson and Katherine Lee (Grimm) Anderson in Dumas, Texas. The youngest of three children spending most of her life between Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma. She resided the last 32 years of life on her ranch in Dewey.

Over the years Kathy broke boundaries by becoming one of the first women to work in the local zinc plant, spending 20 years there until main production closed. Following that Kathy put herself thru nursing school, graduating in 1997 from Oklahoma Wesleyan University to become a Registered Nurse. Kathy worked most of her nursing career as a cardiac nurse at St. John's Medical in Tulsa before retiring in 2014.

Throughout life Kathy was known for her cooking, singing, dancing, running cattle, both breeding and racing horses, writing music, karaoke, rodeos, love of classic cars, and setting the mold for an independent woman who could do anything.

She is preceded in death by her parents, former husband and only son. She is survived by her older brother Jerry Anderson and wife Joyce; her older sister Florence Reid and husband Bob; her only daughter Diana Bearden; her four granddaughters: Dustina Garcia and husband Alberto, JoHanna Dever and husband Michael, Josetta Gootee and husband Ryan, Jasper Young and husband David; three great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

A celebration dinner in her honor will be held at her home in Dewey, November 2nd at 4pm.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019

