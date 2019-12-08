Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Matoaka Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Bartlesville's Kathy Spears Hughes passed away on December 3, 2019. Kathy was born on August 15, 1950 in Garden City, KS to Richard Lee Dominguez and Mary Nell (Harmon) Dominguez. She is preceded in death by her parents and her adopted father, Bobby Gene Spears. She is survived by her husband, Joe Hughes of Bartlesville, Son, Kirk Hughes of Minneapolis, MN, daughter, Lori Ward of Addison, TX and granddaughters Jourdan Manley of Chicago, IL and Gentry Manley of Raleigh, NC. Other survivors include sister, Linda Bradley and brother-in-law Gary Bradley of Ochelata, nieces and their children including Ginger Wilson of Moore, OK, Rebecca Bockelman of Bucyrus, KS, and nephew Jason Rodriguez of Dallas, TX; half-sisters and their children and grandchildren include Diana Lee Ruiz and Jacque Stevens and half-brother Rick Dominguez, all of Phoenix, AZ; 4,961 Facebook friends and the Bartlesville community who loved her so dearly.

Kathy coined the term Histographer to describer her passion and life work, photography and (Bartlesville) history. She enjoyed sleuthing, 'getting her shot' at all costs, spending time with her girlfriends, the B'ville Babez, interviewing anyone with a connection to Bartlesville and seeing her children reach their full potential. Above all, she was dedicated to winning souls for Jesus Christ. Her kingdom work continued on this earth until she took her last breath. She would want you to know that Jesus died for your sins, and all you have to do to have eternal life is to ask him into your heart.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lighthouse Outreach Center at P.O. Box 124, 1411 W. Hensley Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74005 or online via their website using the Donations link at http://bartlesvillelighthouse.weebly.com/. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 10:00am at Matoaka Baptist Church. Address is 24660 N 3940 Rd, Ochelata, OK 74051.

