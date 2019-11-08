Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Kati Jo Thompson, 33, lifetime resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Kati was born in Bartlesville on April 6, 1986 to parents Steven Earl Thompson and Cindy Sue (Sinnen) Thompson.

She graduated from Bartlesville High School in 2004. She attended OSU and later studied to become a Dental Hygienist. Kati worked as a waitress for various restaurants. Most recently she was a receptionist for T Total Exposure Tanning Salon. Kati was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. During her youth she was a girl scout and played softball. During school Kati received the Randy and Dustin Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Award.

Kati is preceded in death by grandparents, Melvin Eugene Sinnen, James Manus Thompson and Oleta Jaqueline Thompson; uncles, James Eugene Sinnen, Larry Thompson and Bruce Thompson.

Kati is survived by her parents Steve and Cindy Thompson; two daughters, Satine and Kalise; brother, Zechariah Thompson all of Bartlesville; grandmother, Viola Sinnen of Bartlett, TN; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial fund has been established for the Thompson family. Contributions may be forwarded in care of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3700 Woodland Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.

A Memorial service will be at 2:00pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor William J. Shupe officiating.

www.stumpff.org Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 8 to Dec. 7, 2019

