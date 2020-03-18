Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Katie Marie Lethgo, 38, of Bartlesville, OK, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Journey Home.

Private funeral services will be held in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tari Carbaugh officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Katie's family will receive guests for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M.

Katie grew up in Bartlesville where she attended grade school and high school. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church later named Bartlesville First Church. Following high school she attended RSU and excelled in their Department of Business Studies. She was named her graduating classes' "Distinguished Graduate" in the Department of Business. Upon graduation she accepted a job with the accounting department of ConocoPhillips. Her career was cut short due to health issues. Katie loved family, animals, reading and music. Family life was very important to her. She called her mother every day to check on her and see how she was doing. She loved her two dogs-Luna and Bruno. She was a huge fan of the Beatles!! Katie had an extra ordinarily brilliant mind and brain. She read lots of books-and memorized them! She watched Wheel of Fortune on TV and could solve the puzzles before the contestants even got started. Hard to believe.

Katie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Richardson, and by her birth father Robert Allen Lethgo. She is survived by her parents, Linda and Dean Dobyns of Bartlesville, one brother and his family, Christopher and wife Mickie Lethgo, and sons Caleb, Devon and Bryan of Charlotte, North Carolina, three sisters, Kelley and husband Jeff Gilbert, and son Luke of Indianapolis, Indiana, Garcy Reyes and sons Gabe and Eric of Bartlesville, and Alyssa and husband Gregg Foresman and sons Reid and daughter Emma of Bartlesville, Aunt Karen and husband Dennis Caufield of Carl Junction, Missouri; Aunt Glenda and husband Donnie Miller of Moore, Okla; and Aunt Kathy and husband Richard Morris of Locust Grove, Ok.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Journey Home, 900 N.E. Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, Okla., 74006 or to a .

