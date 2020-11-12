Keith Campbell Gray
Bartlesville - Keith Campbell Gray, 87, of Bartlesville, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born to parents, Harry Scott Gray and Evelyn Ruth Gray on December 9, 1932 in Butler, Pennsylvania. He resided in the Bartlesville area for the last 35 years. Keith enlisted in the United States Navy and served for four years. He graduated from Grove City College with a bachelors degree in science. On August 25, 1957, Keith married Mary Lou Wash. The two remained married until her death in 2007. In 1966, Keith went to work for the Phillips Petroleum Company as an electrical engineer. He would work for Phillips and its subsidiaries until his retirement in 1993. During his employment, Phillips took him to Spartanburg, S.C.; Guayama, Puerto Rico; Stavenger, Norway; Borger, Texas; and Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Keith was an avid golfer and even hit a hole in one. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and granddogs. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Gray, and his youngest daughter, Patricia Anne Gray.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Paula Gray Eriksen of Atlanta, Georgia, her husband Michael P. Eriksen, and their sons, Michael Andrew Eriksen and Christopher Gray Eriksen, and their puppy, Allie; son Thomas Scott Gray of Frisco, Texas, his wife, Barbara Ann Gray, their son Hunter Scott Gray, and daughters, Annaleise Elizabeth Gray and Emery Elise Gray, and their dog, Poppy. Private family graveside services were held on November 6, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory.
