Kenneth E. Fox, 87, of Ochelata passed away on Friday 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel in Bartlesville.
Ken was born on August 9, 1932 in Peru, Kansas. He was the youngest child of Charles (Jack) N. Fox and Myrtle (Jones) Fox. Ken attended Highland Park Elementary School and Central Junior High School and graduated from College High School in 1950.
Ken worked as a draftsman at Phillips Petroleum Company for 15 years. After leaving Phillips, he opened a number of businesses in Bartlesville, Ponca City, Stillwater, and Norman, Oklahoma and in Fayetteville, Arkansas. These businesses included restaurants, bars, nightclubs, an electronics store, a motorcycle shop, a barbershop, a vending company, and a motel. In his later years, Ken worked as an antiques dealer and furniture restorer.
Ken married Eugenia (Genie) Munson in September 1951. Ken later married Martha (Marty) Peters in February 1957. Marty preceded Ken in death in December 2010.
Ken's survivors include his three daughters: Vicki L. Smith of Kansas City, Missouri, Sandra K. Wichser of Sioux City, Iowa, and Kelly L. Fox of Bartlesville. Ken is survived by four granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his partner at the time of his death Sherry Long of Ochelata.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation of Bartlesville (ARF) or to the animal rescue/adoption organization of your choice.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 19 to Mar. 18, 2020