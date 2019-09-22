Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Wayne Haughn peacefully passed away at St. John's Hospital on Sunday, September 15, 2019 after suffering a severe heart condition. He was born August 28th, 1965 to Richard and Joyce (Warden) Haughn.

Kenny graduated from Bartlesville High School and Tri-County Tech 1983. He lived in Bartlesville his entire life and held a multitude of jobs, the most recent working with Kyler Construction. He was a gentle, humble, hard-working man who always put his family first.

His hobbies included Nascar, Dallas Cowboys, OU Sooners, baseball, hot wheels, sports cards, muscle cars and playing baseball growing up. He was a faithful listener of station KMOD and considered one of their original top fans - often winning their radio contests. Kenny loved attending rock concerts and faithfully attended Rocklahoma every year since inception. He was highly skilled at appraising and collecting sports cards and was often consulted for his expertise in the grading of card qualities for Certificates of Authenticity.

He had a soft heart and always willing to help those in need. His family will miss his generous attitude, warm smiles, and ability to put others at ease while being the life of the party.

Kenny is survived by his two children: Steven and Troy Haughn, and 2 granddaughters, Jane and Kaia. He fell in love with his childhood sweetheart and wife, Lisa Vargas Brown 10 years ago.

Other survivors include his little brother Wayne Haughn and husband Jeremy of Dallas; sons Steven Haughn and spouse Sasha of Bartlesville; Troy Haughn, his wife Sara, and two grandchildren Jane and Kaia; two step daughters Michelle Brown and Brooke Steirwalt; 6 step-grandchildren Mikhail, Avari , Blaize, Reagan, Gavin and Lucian; stepfather Lonnie Clapper; and their two dogs, Zorro and Bitsy. Kenny was preceded in death by his father Richard "ICK" Haughn in 1999 and mother Joyce Clapper in April of 2019. Rock on Kenny!

Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, September 18th at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00am with interment to follow at the Dewey Cemetery.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 22 to Oct. 21, 2019

