Kenny "Dobber" Dobbs, 59, of Fairland, OK, passed away at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa on February 7, 2019.

Kenny was born on December 9, 1959, to Sylvester and Mona (Waller) Dobbs in Bartlesville, OK, where he grew up and graduated from College High School in 1978. Furthering his education, he went to Northeastern A & M College and Southeastern Oklahoma State University where he received his Bachelor's of Science in Wildlife Management. After graduation, Kenny returned to Bartlesville to begin work at Coca Cola.

On February 8, 1985, Kenny married the love of his life, Cheryl Stow. The couple made their home in Bowring before relocating their family to Afton. Kenny had a 21-year career with REC until his health declined.

Kenny's many hobbies included duck/goose hunting, trotline fishing, carpentry, and attending dirt track races. He was a true outdoorsman and the epitome of a family man. Many appreciated how easy he was to talk to and his genuine interest in people. A "one-of-a-kind" guy, Kenny was a loyal friend and will be truly missed.

Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 34 years, Cheryl and their daughters, Emily and Jakey; his parents, S.L. & Mona Dobbs; brother, Bradley Dobbs; sister, April (Jeff) Petersen; brother-in-law Glenn (Cate) Stow; nieces, Kayla (Oscar) Zapata, Jamie (Holden) Diehl and Megan Dobbs; nephews, Seth & Trevor Petersen and Tim (Angie) Bradford.

A celebration of Kenny's life will include a short service and a potluck luncheon beginning at 1pm Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Craig County Fairground Community Center in Vinita, Ok.

In honor of Kenny, donations can be made to .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.