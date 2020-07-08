Kirby Duane Allen, 60, and a resident of Wann, Oklahoma, died Friday morning, July 3, 2020 at his home.
Kirby was born January 14, 1960 at Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Jack Charles Allen, Sr. and Bertha Lee (Davis) Allen. He grew up in the Ramona area and was a graduate of Caney Valley High School. Kirby went to work for Phillips Petroleum and later, for Conoco-Phillips for a total of 29 years, retiring in 2007. Kirby married Janet Louise Saddoris on June 2, 1979 at Bartlesville. He made his home in Copan from 1982-87 and moved to Wann in 1987.
Kirby was a member of Copan United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting and loved his family and his sidekick, Birdseed.
Kirby is survived by his wife, Janet of the home; three daughters, Kelly Luelf and husband, John of Houston, Texas, Kassia Barnett and husband, Terrence of Ochelata, Oklahoma and Kendra Kyler and husband, Brett of Bowring, Oklahoma; one brother, Jack Allen & family of Miami, Oklahoma; two sisters, Judy Flinn and family of Winganon, Oklahoma and Sally Back & family of Bartlesville; brother-in-law, Mat Saddoris & family of Bartlesville; a sister-in-law, Mary Saddoris & family; seven grandchildren, Bryce & Harper Luelf, Kaleb Allen and Kadance Barnett and Kamryn, Kimber & Kendyl Kyler; two best buds, Walter Trammel and Wayne Vaughn and his dog, Birdseed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack & Bertha Allen; by his father and mother-in-law, LeRoy & Barbara Saddoris and by a brother-in-law, Joe Saddoris.
Funeral services will be held, 10a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Copan United Methodist Church with Bro. Charles Miller and Rev. Warren Peck, officiating. Interment will be in Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, 9am-8pm with the family receiving guests at the funeral home 6-8pm. To leave and online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com.