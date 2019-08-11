Kyle Steven Lansford, age 62, passed away in Missouri City, TX, on August 1, 2019 surrounded by his family after a courageous fight against cancer.
Kyle's life was celebrated at a memorial service on August 7, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Houston, TX.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his five children Chase Lansford (Stephanie), Cole Lansford, Courtney Damm (Aaron), Linsay Ferreira (Leo) and Rachelle Richardson (Chris), his six grandchildren Elliott Lansford, Owen Damm, Alexander and Olivia Ferreira, and Gavin and Blake Richardson, all of the Houston area, his mother, Harriett Lansford, Bartlesville, and his siblings Doug Lansford (Vicki), Randy Lansford (Marie) and Debbie Lansford and several nieces and nephews.
His father, Oris Lansford predeceased him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Kyle's name to benefit further research of CAR-T immunotherapy treatment at Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, Cancer Research/CAR T, PO Box 4384, Houston, TX 77210-4384. For more information visit, https://everloved.com/life-of/kyle-lansford/obituary.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 11 to Sept. 10, 2019