Larry Allan Sigworth peacefully passed away in his sleep on November 4th, 2019 at the age of 74. Larry was born in 1945 in Harrisburg, PA to LeRoy and Agnes (Hicks) Sigworth. He was the husband of Roberta S. Davis for 49 years.
He fought in the Navy as a pilot off the USS Ranger (CV-61) during the war in Vietnam, during which, he was shot down over the ocean and rescued. He was an engineer working in the environmental field for REDA Pump for many years and, later, founded a consulting business focused on environmental compliance in the petroleum industry. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and friend to everyone who knew him. Larry was a nationally recognized historian, collector, and author on automotive racing in the 1920s.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Sigworth and his son, Ryan Sigworth of Bethesda, Maryland.
Larry was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Sigworth, Dale Sigworth (brother) and two sisters; Evelyn Blaire and Arlene Ramsey.
A memorial service will be held on 1:00pm Monday, November 11, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 505 South Dewey Avenue. The family will receive guests for a reception following the service at the church.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, 2019