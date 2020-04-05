Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Dean Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals."

Immanuel Kant

Larry Dean Miller died in his home on March 27, 2020, surpassing every prognosis and all expectations after an advanced small cell carcinoma diagnosis in April 2019.

No services are planned at this time.

Larry was born in Caledonia, Minnesota on October 8, 1946 and grew up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. After graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor's degree in Statistics and Economics, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he served for twenty years. His military career took him all over the world-Australia, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand and much of Europe-as a member of the Amphibious Warfare Presentation Team. He was a Naval Space Command Officer and was awarded a Navy Commendation medal three times, as well as a Meritorious Service Medal.

After retiring as a major, he returned to Bartlesville to teach high school and college-level history, social studies, government and geography. His experience as a military officer and world traveler combined with his gift for storytelling made him a favorite among students, some of whom made a point of taking every class he offered. His passion for history was also reflected in his extensive, museum-worthy collection of artwork and memorabilia related to World War I and II, space travel and cowboys.

Larry and his wife Theresa lived on a fifteen-acre property with the moniker "All Creatures Ranch," where they sheltered, loved and cared for a menagerie of animals over the years. Larry died surrounded by his family along with seven dogs, six cats, three horses, three turtles, and a rabbit named Harvey. He considered himself to be a steward of the world's most vulnerable creatures, brought here to care for them however he could. If he saw a turtle crossing a road, he always pulled over, stopped, and carried it to the other side-to safety.

After being told it would be unlikely he would survive beyond nine months, Larry set three goals for himself: to ring in the new year in 2020, to attend the NatureWorks art event in Tulsa in early March, and to celebrate his 38th wedding anniversary with his wife Theresa on March 13th. He achieved all three goals and then proceeded to spend another two weeks with his family, offering them yet another example of his undaunted determination and extraordinary life force.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Julius Miller, and his mother, Ernestin Elam Miller. He is survived by Theresa Miller, his wife of 38 years, daughter Amanda Jennings and her husband Gary, daughter Christine Davanzo and her husband Larry, and granddaughter Kaylee, all of whom had the honor and privilege of caring for him during his last weeks.

During this most bittersweet time, Larry and his family experienced many moments of levity and joy, mainly due to Larry's determination to crack a joke at every possible opportunity. Just days before his death, as he was getting back into bed, exhausted and in pain, he said, "Did you get that guy's license plate?" (The horrible joke being that he felt like he got hit by a truck.) His mind, and sense of humor, remained razor sharp until the very end.

It isn't possible to adequately express the magnificent universe of love Larry created with his family and the All Creatures Ranch. During the 73 years he was able to shine his light on this world, he set an extraordinary example of strength, courage, and deep compassion-in his words and, most of all, in his actions. He will be deeply missed.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at "We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals."Immanuel KantLarry Dean Miller died in his home on March 27, 2020, surpassing every prognosis and all expectations after an advanced small cell carcinoma diagnosis in April 2019.No services are planned at this time.Larry was born in Caledonia, Minnesota on October 8, 1946 and grew up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. After graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor's degree in Statistics and Economics, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he served for twenty years. His military career took him all over the world-Australia, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand and much of Europe-as a member of the Amphibious Warfare Presentation Team. He was a Naval Space Command Officer and was awarded a Navy Commendation medal three times, as well as a Meritorious Service Medal.After retiring as a major, he returned to Bartlesville to teach high school and college-level history, social studies, government and geography. His experience as a military officer and world traveler combined with his gift for storytelling made him a favorite among students, some of whom made a point of taking every class he offered. His passion for history was also reflected in his extensive, museum-worthy collection of artwork and memorabilia related to World War I and II, space travel and cowboys.Larry and his wife Theresa lived on a fifteen-acre property with the moniker "All Creatures Ranch," where they sheltered, loved and cared for a menagerie of animals over the years. Larry died surrounded by his family along with seven dogs, six cats, three horses, three turtles, and a rabbit named Harvey. He considered himself to be a steward of the world's most vulnerable creatures, brought here to care for them however he could. If he saw a turtle crossing a road, he always pulled over, stopped, and carried it to the other side-to safety.After being told it would be unlikely he would survive beyond nine months, Larry set three goals for himself: to ring in the new year in 2020, to attend the NatureWorks art event in Tulsa in early March, and to celebrate his 38th wedding anniversary with his wife Theresa on March 13th. He achieved all three goals and then proceeded to spend another two weeks with his family, offering them yet another example of his undaunted determination and extraordinary life force.He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Julius Miller, and his mother, Ernestin Elam Miller. He is survived by Theresa Miller, his wife of 38 years, daughter Amanda Jennings and her husband Gary, daughter Christine Davanzo and her husband Larry, and granddaughter Kaylee, all of whom had the honor and privilege of caring for him during his last weeks.During this most bittersweet time, Larry and his family experienced many moments of levity and joy, mainly due to Larry's determination to crack a joke at every possible opportunity. Just days before his death, as he was getting back into bed, exhausted and in pain, he said, "Did you get that guy's license plate?" (The horrible joke being that he felt like he got hit by a truck.) His mind, and sense of humor, remained razor sharp until the very end.It isn't possible to adequately express the magnificent universe of love Larry created with his family and the All Creatures Ranch. During the 73 years he was able to shine his light on this world, he set an extraordinary example of strength, courage, and deep compassion-in his words and, most of all, in his actions. He will be deeply missed.Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at www.stumpff.org Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Apr. 5 to May 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close