Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Send Flowers Obituary

Laurie Thompson Allshouse, 67, of Bartlesville, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 A.M. until 8 P.M.

Laurie Thompson Allshouse was born in Bartlesville on September 22, 1952 the daughter of Harvey Wesley Thompson and Helen (Middleton) Thompson. She grew up and received her education in Bartlesville graduating from Sooner High School in 1970. She later attended Bartlesville Beauty College and was active as a cosmetologist at various styling salons in Bartlesville for over 20 years and had also worked at Dillard's for 10 years. She and her former husband, Vic Allshouse had made their home in Bartlesville for over 35 years. She was accomplished in cross stitching and had been a Blue Ribbon winner at the Washington County Fair. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Survivors include four children, Jason Hayden and Cherokee Shufeldt of Bartlesville, Kasey Bowers and husband John of Morris, Okla., Charles Allshouse and wife Amy of Cabot, Arkansas and Susan Martin and husband Bobby of Bartlesville, one sister, Diane Romine and husband Jack of Bartlesville, two brothers, Brian Thompson and wife Krista of Bartlesville and Alan Thompson and wife Trina of Orem Utah, 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in law, Wayne Allshouse Jr. and mother-in law, Doris L. Allshouse and a niece, Blair Thompson Russell.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at Laurie Thompson Allshouse, 67, of Bartlesville, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home.Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 A.M. until 8 P.M.Laurie Thompson Allshouse was born in Bartlesville on September 22, 1952 the daughter of Harvey Wesley Thompson and Helen (Middleton) Thompson. She grew up and received her education in Bartlesville graduating from Sooner High School in 1970. She later attended Bartlesville Beauty College and was active as a cosmetologist at various styling salons in Bartlesville for over 20 years and had also worked at Dillard's for 10 years. She and her former husband, Vic Allshouse had made their home in Bartlesville for over 35 years. She was accomplished in cross stitching and had been a Blue Ribbon winner at the Washington County Fair. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.Survivors include four children, Jason Hayden and Cherokee Shufeldt of Bartlesville, Kasey Bowers and husband John of Morris, Okla., Charles Allshouse and wife Amy of Cabot, Arkansas and Susan Martin and husband Bobby of Bartlesville, one sister, Diane Romine and husband Jack of Bartlesville, two brothers, Brian Thompson and wife Krista of Bartlesville and Alan Thompson and wife Trina of Orem Utah, 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in law, Wayne Allshouse Jr. and mother-in law, Doris L. Allshouse and a niece, Blair Thompson Russell.Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 5 to Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close