1/1
Lawrence C. Cramer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence C. Cramer, 92, of Bartlesville, died at 3:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home in Bartlesville.
In keeping with Mr. Cramer's wishes that no one would become ill from attending a public gathering during our nation's Covid 19 situation, there will be no public gathering or service. A private interment will be in the White Rose Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Come and go visitation for family and friends will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home from Monday July 13, thru Friday July 17, 2020 from 9 AM until 5 PM daily.
Mr. Cramer was born at Prue, Oklahoma on April 24, 1928 the son of George E. and Mary May (Glenn) Cramer. He grew up and received his education in the Hominy, Prue and Bartlesville areas. He was married to Leatha G. Cook on March 25, 1946 at Independence, Kansas. Mr. Cramer entered the U.S. Army on April 25, 1946 and served until receiving his Honorable Discharge on October 4, 1947. Following his discharge, he returned to Bartlesville where he became active with his brother in the Cramer Concrete business and later continued that association with his nephew until his retirement from the concrete business. He and Mrs. Cramer had also been active as school bus drivers for the Bartlesville Schools for 17 years. He was a longtime member of First Assembly of God (now Spirit Church) in Bartlesville and his current membership is at Tuxedo Assembly of God Church. For a number of years, Mr. and Mrs. Cramer volunteered their time in assisting with construction projects for the Boy's Town at Cache, Oklahoma. He had also been an active volunteer with the Agape Mission.
Mr. Cramer is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Trammel and husband Brud of Owasso and Mary Lorene May and husband Dale of Bartlesville, three sons, Bud C. Cramer and wife Rita of Lone Grove, Oklahoma, Daniel L. Cramer and wife Kate of Bartlesville and Steven Eugene Cook and wife Sharon of Phoenix, Arizona, one brother, Jack Cramer and his wife Delores of Bartlesville, his special friend, Kay Landis of Bartlesville and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leatha Cramer on April 14, 2009, his parents, one sister and two brothers.
The family would like to express their "Thank" to Angel Care Home Health and Rivercross Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care during Mr. Cramer's declining health.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in his name be made to the Agape Mission, 555 S.W. Cass, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 15 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 14, 2020
Lawrence lit up any room that he walked in to. He was a great man of God and he touched a multitude of lives. He will be missed by so many. I have countless memories that I will cherish forever. He will always have a special place in my heart.
I am praying for peace and comfort for his family, as well as his many friends and loved ones.
Dana Owen Taylor
Friend
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved