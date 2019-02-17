Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lawrence Duane Plisek, 76, of Bartlesville, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

L.D. was born January 31, 1943 to parents Rudolph and Alice (Coat) Plisek in Watova, Oklahoma. He married Patricia Ruth (Burkhart) and the couple had one son, Larry.

L.D. served his country in by serving in the United States Army. He worked for the City of Bartlesville as a truck driver/ roll off driver for 44 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, spending time on the farm and gardening.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, of the home; son Larry and wife Michelle Plisek of Bartlesville; one brother Lonnie Plisek; two sisters Janice Price and husband James of Springfield, Missouri and Gaye Cantelli and husband Mike of Enid, Oklahoma; grandson Ivan Plisek of Bartlesville and two granddaughters Tera Plisek and Courtney Jackson of Stillwater, Oklahoma.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at City Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at Lawrence Duane Plisek, 76, of Bartlesville, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.L.D. was born January 31, 1943 to parents Rudolph and Alice (Coat) Plisek in Watova, Oklahoma. He married Patricia Ruth (Burkhart) and the couple had one son, Larry.L.D. served his country in by serving in the United States Army. He worked for the City of Bartlesville as a truck driver/ roll off driver for 44 years.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, spending time on the farm and gardening.He is survived by his wife Patricia, of the home; son Larry and wife Michelle Plisek of Bartlesville; one brother Lonnie Plisek; two sisters Janice Price and husband James of Springfield, Missouri and Gaye Cantelli and husband Mike of Enid, Oklahoma; grandson Ivan Plisek of Bartlesville and two granddaughters Tera Plisek and Courtney Jackson of Stillwater, Oklahoma.A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at City Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.Stumpff.org Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 17 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close