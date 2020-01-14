Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Ray Dodge Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM First United Methodist Church 1005 Leisure Rd. Grove , OK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Ray Dodge Jr., 91 years of age from Grove, Oklahoma, previously from Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away December 22, 2019.

Lawrence Ray Dodge Jr. was born May 25, 1928 in Beggs, Oklahoma to Lawrence Ray Dodge Sr. and Ethel Ada Stiles Dodge. Lawrence was married to Saralea Richey Dodge, also from Beggs, on September 15, 1947. In 1948 Lawrence and Saralea moved to Borger, Texas and Lawrence began work for Phillips Petroleum Co. as a Payroll Clerk in the Engineering Dept. While in Borger, Saralea and Lawrence had three boys Larry, David and Mark. In 1957 the family moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where Lawrence continued to work for Phillips Petroleum Co. and retired as NGL Logistic Rep in the early 1980's. Upon retirement Saralea and Lawrence moved from Bartlesville to the Zena-lake area and later to Grove. Lawrence and Saralea were inseparable, they enjoyed a wide variety of music, bible study, friends and family, and together they were proud and active members of the Grove United Methodist Church and in their later years stayed active with GUMC via weekly radio service.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Ray Dodge Sr.; mother, Ethel Ada Stiles Dodge; brother, Francis "Wayne" Dodge; 2 sons, Mark Edwin Dodge and Larry Wayne Dodge, and recently his wife and constant companion, the love of his life for 72 years, Saralea Richey Dodge.

Lawrence is survived by one son, Gary "David" Dodge of Grove, previously Bartlesville and Dewey, OK; daughter-in-law, Rubi Gemmell and sons Ben and Jim Barbro; Grandchildren, Andy Dodge, Derek Dodge, Kyle Dodge and Matt Dodge; extended family and friends.

Celebration Of Life Memorial Service for Lawrence and Saralea will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1005 Leisure Rd., Grove, OK 74344. Service will conclude at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the direction of Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344, Shaunda J. Lawson, Owner/Funeral Director and Staff. Lawrence Ray Dodge Jr., 91 years of age from Grove, Oklahoma, previously from Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away December 22, 2019.Lawrence Ray Dodge Jr. was born May 25, 1928 in Beggs, Oklahoma to Lawrence Ray Dodge Sr. and Ethel Ada Stiles Dodge. Lawrence was married to Saralea Richey Dodge, also from Beggs, on September 15, 1947. In 1948 Lawrence and Saralea moved to Borger, Texas and Lawrence began work for Phillips Petroleum Co. as a Payroll Clerk in the Engineering Dept. While in Borger, Saralea and Lawrence had three boys Larry, David and Mark. In 1957 the family moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where Lawrence continued to work for Phillips Petroleum Co. and retired as NGL Logistic Rep in the early 1980's. Upon retirement Saralea and Lawrence moved from Bartlesville to the Zena-lake area and later to Grove. Lawrence and Saralea were inseparable, they enjoyed a wide variety of music, bible study, friends and family, and together they were proud and active members of the Grove United Methodist Church and in their later years stayed active with GUMC via weekly radio service.Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Ray Dodge Sr.; mother, Ethel Ada Stiles Dodge; brother, Francis "Wayne" Dodge; 2 sons, Mark Edwin Dodge and Larry Wayne Dodge, and recently his wife and constant companion, the love of his life for 72 years, Saralea Richey Dodge.Lawrence is survived by one son, Gary "David" Dodge of Grove, previously Bartlesville and Dewey, OK; daughter-in-law, Rubi Gemmell and sons Ben and Jim Barbro; Grandchildren, Andy Dodge, Derek Dodge, Kyle Dodge and Matt Dodge; extended family and friends.Celebration Of Life Memorial Service for Lawrence and Saralea will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1005 Leisure Rd., Grove, OK 74344. Service will conclude at the church.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the direction of Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344, Shaunda J. Lawson, Owner/Funeral Director and Staff. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 14 to Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close