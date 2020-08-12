1/1
Leah M. (Larson) Anderson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leah M. Anderson, a charming, witty, and loving parent, sibling, grandmother, and great grandmother passed on Friday, August 7, 2020. Leah loved dogs, cats, landscape gardening, interior decorating, travel, and bridge.
She leaves a daughter, Dianna Rackliff and son-in-law, Gary Rackliff, a son, George Besseris, both of Wann, OK. She also is survived by stepdaughters, Linda Tarchala (John) of Onsted, MI and Sally Scripps, (Jerry) of Grand Rapids, MI, James Anderson (the late Marilyn) of Bartlesville, and David Anderson (Ruth) of Tulsa, her stepsons.
There are grand children, Cameron Scripps, Joe Scripps, Oriana Anderson, Pierce Anderson, Nick Scripps, Alex Scripps, and Kyle Besseris. More grandchildren are Brook Burdick (Jarred), Bridget Jackson (Matt), Bailey Anderson (Trey) of Bartlesville, and Adriann Anderson of Chicago. There are great grand children McKenzie Williams, Logan and Dalton Burdick, Ridge and Max Anderson-Soto, and Ragnar Besseris.
Her sisters, Nancy Saamer (Val) of Monkey Island, and Molly Larson of Norman survive Leah. Their brother, Fred Bromilow passed in 2017. There are also niece and nephew, Betsy Jeffrey (Rob) and Matt Fletcher (Anna) of Austin, TX. Leah was great aunt to Evan and Emily Fletcher, and Declan, Eliana, Cohen, Lance, and Asher Jeffrey of Bend, OR.
Leah was born in Cleveland, OH on June 10, 1936 to Audrey (nee Nash) and George N. Larson. When her mother remarried in 1945, she gained a loving stepfather, Bud Bromilow.
Leah graduated in 1954 from high school in West Chicago, IL. In May 1982 Leah married Donald E. Anderson of Tulsa. They built a water and gas company, Utility Management of Ochelata. They resided in Ochelata, Monkey Island, and in Bartlesville. Don passed in January 2010. Leah then moved to Wann to be close to her daughter, Dianna.
Leah touched many, many lives and left them all shining a little brighter.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 12 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved