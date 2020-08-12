Leah M. Anderson, a charming, witty, and loving parent, sibling, grandmother, and great grandmother passed on Friday, August 7, 2020. Leah loved dogs, cats, landscape gardening, interior decorating, travel, and bridge.
She leaves a daughter, Dianna Rackliff and son-in-law, Gary Rackliff, a son, George Besseris, both of Wann, OK. She also is survived by stepdaughters, Linda Tarchala (John) of Onsted, MI and Sally Scripps, (Jerry) of Grand Rapids, MI, James Anderson (the late Marilyn) of Bartlesville, and David Anderson (Ruth) of Tulsa, her stepsons.
There are grand children, Cameron Scripps, Joe Scripps, Oriana Anderson, Pierce Anderson, Nick Scripps, Alex Scripps, and Kyle Besseris. More grandchildren are Brook Burdick (Jarred), Bridget Jackson (Matt), Bailey Anderson (Trey) of Bartlesville, and Adriann Anderson of Chicago. There are great grand children McKenzie Williams, Logan and Dalton Burdick, Ridge and Max Anderson-Soto, and Ragnar Besseris.
Her sisters, Nancy Saamer (Val) of Monkey Island, and Molly Larson of Norman survive Leah. Their brother, Fred Bromilow passed in 2017. There are also niece and nephew, Betsy Jeffrey (Rob) and Matt Fletcher (Anna) of Austin, TX. Leah was great aunt to Evan and Emily Fletcher, and Declan, Eliana, Cohen, Lance, and Asher Jeffrey of Bend, OR.
Leah was born in Cleveland, OH on June 10, 1936 to Audrey (nee Nash) and George N. Larson. When her mother remarried in 1945, she gained a loving stepfather, Bud Bromilow.
Leah graduated in 1954 from high school in West Chicago, IL. In May 1982 Leah married Donald E. Anderson of Tulsa. They built a water and gas company, Utility Management of Ochelata. They resided in Ochelata, Monkey Island, and in Bartlesville. Don passed in January 2010. Leah then moved to Wann to be close to her daughter, Dianna.
Leah touched many, many lives and left them all shining a little brighter.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.