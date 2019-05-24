LeAnne Voy (Tennant) (Estes) Cox, 54, died suddenly on May 15, 2019 at her home in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born March 16, 1965 in Enid, OK to Leslie W. and Betty J. (Kirkpatrick) Tennant.
LeAnne grew up in Bartlesville, graduating from Bartlesville High School. LeAnne was in nursing for more than thirty years. She received an Associate Degree of Nursing from Labette Community College in Parsons, KS and received her Registered Nursing Licenses in Oklahoma then later in Arkansas where she worked until her death.
LeAnne married Paul Estes of Bartlesville, then later married Philip Cox, III of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Survivors include her husband, Philip of the home; her mother, Betty and sister, Gaylene Owen both of Enid, OK; niece, Ashleigh Worgull, her husband Ryan and daughter, Summer of Canyon Country, CA; nephew, Alex Owen, his wife, Chelsee, son, Gavin and daughter, Amelia of Muskogee, OK and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death was her father, Leslie, grandparents, Eldon and Evelyn Tennant of Enid, John R. and Elizabeth Kirkpatrick of Kremlin and great grandparents, Jesse and Randa Mae Estes of Enid.
At LeAnne's request, no services are planned and her ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean where her father's ashes are scattered.
Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct., Little Rock, AR 72205 (501)224-2200. LeAnne's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 24 to June 23, 2019