Guest Book View Sign Service Information Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock 8801 Knoedl Ct Little Rock , AR 72205 (501)-224-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

LeAnne Voy (Tennant) (Estes) Cox, 54, died suddenly on May 15, 2019 at her home in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born March 16, 1965 in Enid, OK to Leslie W. and Betty J. (Kirkpatrick) Tennant.

LeAnne grew up in Bartlesville, graduating from Bartlesville High School. LeAnne was in nursing for more than thirty years. She received an Associate Degree of Nursing from Labette Community College in Parsons, KS and received her Registered Nursing Licenses in Oklahoma then later in Arkansas where she worked until her death.

LeAnne married Paul Estes of Bartlesville, then later married Philip Cox, III of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Survivors include her husband, Philip of the home; her mother, Betty and sister, Gaylene Owen both of Enid, OK; niece, Ashleigh Worgull, her husband Ryan and daughter, Summer of Canyon Country, CA; nephew, Alex Owen, his wife, Chelsee, son, Gavin and daughter, Amelia of Muskogee, OK and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death was her father, Leslie, grandparents, Eldon and Evelyn Tennant of Enid, John R. and Elizabeth Kirkpatrick of Kremlin and great grandparents, Jesse and Randa Mae Estes of Enid.

At LeAnne's request, no services are planned and her ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean where her father's ashes are scattered.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct., Little Rock, AR 72205 (501)224-2200. LeAnne's online guestbook may be signed at LeAnne Voy (Tennant) (Estes) Cox, 54, died suddenly on May 15, 2019 at her home in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born March 16, 1965 in Enid, OK to Leslie W. and Betty J. (Kirkpatrick) Tennant.LeAnne grew up in Bartlesville, graduating from Bartlesville High School. LeAnne was in nursing for more than thirty years. She received an Associate Degree of Nursing from Labette Community College in Parsons, KS and received her Registered Nursing Licenses in Oklahoma then later in Arkansas where she worked until her death.LeAnne married Paul Estes of Bartlesville, then later married Philip Cox, III of Little Rock, Arkansas.Survivors include her husband, Philip of the home; her mother, Betty and sister, Gaylene Owen both of Enid, OK; niece, Ashleigh Worgull, her husband Ryan and daughter, Summer of Canyon Country, CA; nephew, Alex Owen, his wife, Chelsee, son, Gavin and daughter, Amelia of Muskogee, OK and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Preceding her in death was her father, Leslie, grandparents, Eldon and Evelyn Tennant of Enid, John R. and Elizabeth Kirkpatrick of Kremlin and great grandparents, Jesse and Randa Mae Estes of Enid.At LeAnne's request, no services are planned and her ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean where her father's ashes are scattered.Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct., Little Rock, AR 72205 (501)224-2200. LeAnne's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 24 to June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close