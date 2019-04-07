Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lee W. Stone, age 101 and long-time Bartlesville/Dewey, Oklahoma resident, passed away on March 1, 2019 at The Journey Home.

Lee Warren Stone was born on June 28, 1917 in Smithville, Texas. He was the son of Warren Stone and Minnie Lee (Brown) Stone. When he was a year old, the Stone family moved to Oklahoma and settled in Dewey. In 1920, the family came to Bartlesville where Lee began his elementary education at Jefferson Grade School. He was a student of Bartlesville Central Junior-Senior High School where he graduated as President of the Senior Class of 1935. After high school graduation, he enrolled in the fall of 1935 at the University of Oklahoma, where he graduated in 1941 and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Law (L.L.B).

Following his graduation from Oklahoma University, he established his home in Bartlesville and was associated with the law firm B. A. Lewis as an Associate Attorney. In the same year, he joined Phillips Petroleum Company, Land and Lease Department (July 31, 1941). The following year, in May 1942, Lee enlisted in the U.S.

After discharge from the military, Lee rejoined Phillips Petroleum Company in the Foreign Affairs Department and was transferred in 1949 to Kuwait for one year where he negotiated contracts with the Sheikhs for the oil rights. He returned to the Bartlesville headquarters in 1950 and was then associated with the Treasury Department. Following 22 years of service with Phillips, he retired in 1972 as Assistant Secretary of the Company.

Lee and Minnie Lou Yeager were married on February 3, 1951 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and the couple made their home in Bartlesville, later moving to Dewey. Minnie Lou preceded Lee in death in 1991. On February 17, 1994, Lee and Sonyia Ruth (Anderson) Roff were united in marriage and she survives him.

Lee was a member of the Dewey United Methodist Church; and taught Sunday school for approximately 30 years and also served as Chairman of the Board of the church. He was a member of Dewey Kiwanis Club where he served as president; was a member of the Washington County Industrial Development Trust Authority; and was an active member of the local VFW.

Survivors include his wife, Sonyia of the family home; son, Christopher Warren Stone and his wife, Deborah Ruth, of Ft. Worth, Texas; daughter, Linda Lou Stone of Dewey; grandchildren, Jonathan Warren Stone and his wife, Katie; and JoHannah Ruth Stone. With his marriage to Sonyia, Lee gained another daughter, Cynthia Lee Cass and her husband Brian, a granddaughter, Sonyia Lee Grabski; and a grandson, Kane Christian Edwards. He is also survived by great grandchildren Aiyana and Leland, as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Minnie Lou and brothers, William Donald Stone and Thomas Barton Stone.

Services will be held at 3:00 pm, April 13, 2019, at the Dewey First United Methodist Church, located at 618 N Delaware St, Dewey, OK 74029.

Lee did not want to be remembered with flowers; instead, he suggested that food donations or contributions to the Methodist Church in his memory be made to the Dewey United Methodist Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, Bartlesville. Online condolences may be left for the family at Lee W. Stone, age 101 and long-time Bartlesville/Dewey, Oklahoma resident, passed away on March 1, 2019 at The Journey Home.Lee Warren Stone was born on June 28, 1917 in Smithville, Texas. He was the son of Warren Stone and Minnie Lee (Brown) Stone. When he was a year old, the Stone family moved to Oklahoma and settled in Dewey. In 1920, the family came to Bartlesville where Lee began his elementary education at Jefferson Grade School. He was a student of Bartlesville Central Junior-Senior High School where he graduated as President of the Senior Class of 1935. After high school graduation, he enrolled in the fall of 1935 at the University of Oklahoma, where he graduated in 1941 and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Law (L.L.B).Following his graduation from Oklahoma University, he established his home in Bartlesville and was associated with the law firm B. A. Lewis as an Associate Attorney. In the same year, he joined Phillips Petroleum Company, Land and Lease Department (July 31, 1941). The following year, in May 1942, Lee enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. As an officer of the quartermaster corps, he was in charge of feeding a fighter wing as they moved around Europe. He also served as a JAG Lawyer, where he earned the nickname "Loophole". Following four years of service, he received his Honorable Discharge in 1946. His final rank was First Lieutenant of the USAAF. Lee was also a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve for five years.After discharge from the military, Lee rejoined Phillips Petroleum Company in the Foreign Affairs Department and was transferred in 1949 to Kuwait for one year where he negotiated contracts with the Sheikhs for the oil rights. He returned to the Bartlesville headquarters in 1950 and was then associated with the Treasury Department. Following 22 years of service with Phillips, he retired in 1972 as Assistant Secretary of the Company.Lee and Minnie Lou Yeager were married on February 3, 1951 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and the couple made their home in Bartlesville, later moving to Dewey. Minnie Lou preceded Lee in death in 1991. On February 17, 1994, Lee and Sonyia Ruth (Anderson) Roff were united in marriage and she survives him.Lee was a member of the Dewey United Methodist Church; and taught Sunday school for approximately 30 years and also served as Chairman of the Board of the church. He was a member of Dewey Kiwanis Club where he served as president; was a member of the Washington County Industrial Development Trust Authority; and was an active member of the local VFW.Survivors include his wife, Sonyia of the family home; son, Christopher Warren Stone and his wife, Deborah Ruth, of Ft. Worth, Texas; daughter, Linda Lou Stone of Dewey; grandchildren, Jonathan Warren Stone and his wife, Katie; and JoHannah Ruth Stone. With his marriage to Sonyia, Lee gained another daughter, Cynthia Lee Cass and her husband Brian, a granddaughter, Sonyia Lee Grabski; and a grandson, Kane Christian Edwards. He is also survived by great grandchildren Aiyana and Leland, as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Minnie Lou and brothers, William Donald Stone and Thomas Barton Stone.Services will be held at 3:00 pm, April 13, 2019, at the Dewey First United Methodist Church, located at 618 N Delaware St, Dewey, OK 74029.Lee did not want to be remembered with flowers; instead, he suggested that food donations or contributions to the Methodist Church in his memory be made to the Dewey United Methodist Church.Arrangements were entrusted to the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, Bartlesville. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.honoringmemories.com. Funeral Home Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home

710 Southeast Dewey

Bartlesville , OK 74003

918-336-5225 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Apr. 7 to May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close