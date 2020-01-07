Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Funeral service 1:00 PM Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Leota A. Jaggers, 87, of Bartlesville, died at 5:08 P.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Bartlesville.

Funeral services for Mrs. Jaggers will be held at 1 P.M. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church with Gary Burrows officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mrs. Jaggers was born at Coffeyville, Kansas on December 30, 1932 the daughter of Solomon Everett Hanna and Louriene (Lansdown) Hanna. She grew up and received her education in Coffeyville attending Longfellow Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High and Field Kindley High School. She later continued her education at Bartlesville Wesleyan College. She was married to Kenneth A. Jaggers at Coffeyville, Kansas on November 24, 1950. They made their home in Coffeyville and then Fort Scott, Kansas until coming to Bartlesville to make their home in 1960. She had been employed with the First National Bank in Bartlesville for a number of years until her employment with the American Red Cross in Bartlesville as the Executive Director for 21 years. She was a member of the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church, the Oklahoma Force Group and was on the Rainbow Board.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth A. Jaggers, three sons, Michael Jaggers and wife Kathy of Oklahoma City, Okla., Tracy Jaggers and wife Lorna of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Matt Jaggers and wife Deanie of Thompsons Station, Tenn., six grandsons and five granddaughters, Steve and Shellye Jaggers, Tim and Monica Jaggers, Brian and Alecia Jaggers, Angela Clayborn, Kent and Kayla Jaggers, Michelle and Steve Loucks, Jared and Hannah Jaggers, Daniel and Shelby Jaggers, Chrissy Jaggers, Rachel and Landon Douglas and Lindsay and Garrett Doty, and 8 great grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers and one half brother.

