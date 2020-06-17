Lettsie Ann Askew, 81, longtime area resident and insurance agent, died Sunday in Ochelata, OK.
She was born to George Ennis and Lela Mae (Cunningham) Doggett on Dec. 25, 1938, in Old Hickory, AR. When Lettsie was little, the family moved to Bartlesville, OK, where she attended Fish Creek School before completing her education at College High with the Class of 1957. Lettsie fell in love with the neighbor boy Johnny Askew and they married on Sept. 21, 1956, and made their home in Matoka before settling in Ochelata.
They started Roho Feed and Supply in Ochelata and expanded into insurance with MFA (Missouri Farmers Association) which became Shelter Insurance. In the mid '70s they decided to focus on insurance and moved their agency to Bartlesville. Lettsie stayed home to care for their kids, but once they were older, she joined her husband full-time and worked over 48 years as an insurance agent before retiring on Dec. 31, 2019.
Lettsie's passions in life centered around family and included genealogy, sewing, cooking, and arts and crafts. While their kids were young, she made many of their clothes and several wedding dresses. She and Johnny enjoyed dancing, working hand in hand, and travelling, with one special trip to England in 1982 with Shelter Insurance. Johnny preceded her in death after 46 years of loving marriage on Aug. 5, 2002. For the past 14 years Lettsie enjoyed a special friendship with George Oliver.
Lettsie is survived by three children, Johnny Michael Askew and Linda D. of Ochelata, Sandra Lynn Grimm and Peter of Bristow, and Jim Bob Askew and Rhonda C. of Barnsdall; two brothers, Ron Ennis and Barbara, and Ricky Ennis and Kathy; one sister Marilyn Baecker; eight grandchildren Jeff Askew, Jennifer Zlomke and Jacob, Julie Faith and Ross, Michelle Canfield and John, Brad Tilley and Anja, Steve Tilley and Bekki, Miranda Prather and JR. and Jordi Leach and Jaron; 15 great grandchildren plus two on the way; two great great grandchildren; and a host of other family. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers LG Ennis and Kenneth Ennis.
Lettsie's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, on Wed. 6-7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Wed from 10-8.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Ochelata Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory - Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jun. 17 to Jul. 16, 2020.