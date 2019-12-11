Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lida "Lu" Louise Stanton, 56, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Lu was born May 10, 1963 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to parents Floyd Woodrow Beghtel and Lida Lee (Harlan) Beghtel-May.

She was a 1981 graduate of College High School and received her Bachelor's in Business Administration from Langston University in 1999. Lu worked as an accountant for World Travel Service in Tulsa for 24 years.

Lu married James Brian Stanton on October 7, 1995. The couple spent their honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, where they experienced a 7.6 magnitude earthquake. James and Lu were both born at Jane Phillips Medical Center, two days apart and were in the nursery together although the couple met at the age of 24 and had been together ever since.

She enjoyed swimming, boating, book club, hiking, camping, cooking, reading, and collecting Southwest Native American Art. She was a member of the Tulsa Literacy Society, where she taught people to read. She loved her yearly Thanksgiving trips to Buffalo River, Arkansas, where she prepared the whole meal. Lu and Jim started an annual hiking and camping trip to the Grand Canyon at the age of 30 for 18 consecutive years. She enjoyed helicopter rides over the Grand Canyon and trips to Minnesota with cousins George and Beth where they ice fished and snowmobiled.

Lu was preceded in death by her father Floyd Woodrow Beghtel in 1983 and her father in law Charles Stanton in 1995.

She is survived by her husband James, of the home; mother Lida Lee Beghtel- May; mother in law Carmen Jeannette Stanton, Don and Barb Pearson, Jim and Elizabeth Stanton, and cousins George Bairinson, Beth Stoll, Katie Suarez, Jason Pearson, and Jennifer and Sam Stanton.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or the National Park Foundation.

www.Stumpff.org Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Dec. 11, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020

