Service Information
Davis Family Funeral Home
113 S. Osage Avenue
Dewey , OK 74029
(918)-534-3030
Visitation
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis Family Funeral Home
113 S. Osage Avenue
Dewey , OK 74029
Visitation
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Davis Family Funeral Home
113 S. Osage Avenue
Dewey , OK 74029
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Davis Family Funeral Home
113 S. Osage Avenue
Dewey , OK 74029
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery

Lillian Rosetta Sires Estes, lifelong resident of Bartlesville, was 93 when she died Thursday, April 25.

Lillian Rosetta Sires Estes, was born June 24, 1925, in Bartlesville, to Amos and Minnie Sires. She attended Labadie Heights Grade School and graduated from College High School in 1943. She married the love of her life Billy Joe Estes June 30, 1945, and they shared 63 years of loving marriage.

Over the years, Rosetta raised two children, Carol Ann and Jim, enjoyed four grandchildren and cherished 10 great grandchildren. She was employed at Union Bank, Phillips Petroleum, Tom Ward Florists and First Assembly of God Church, but always found time to serve her community, including being PTA President at Lincoln Elementary.

Rosetta was very musically gifted, singing with The Trio with sisters-in-law Evelyn Craighead and Geneva Reese. She helped broadcast a gospel music program regularly on KWON on Sunday mornings and she was active in church as secretary, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, children's church and youth sponsor, as well as in music ministry. Rosetta and Billy Joe were frequent musical ministers at funerals and weddings.

She loved to fish with Billy Joe and spent many hours with friends at Beaver Lake. Rosetta was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, as well as an avid reader, especially to her great grandchildren. She was well-known for her chocolate cake and lemon pie, as well as her devotion to her family, friends and her Lord Jesus Christ.

Rosetta is survived by one daughter Carol Ann Divin and husband Ben residing in Bolivar, MO, one son Jim Estes and wife Donna of Bartlesville; four grandchildren, Andrea Otto and husband Matt of New Bremen, OH, Andy Divin and wife Jess of Yorkville, IL, Janelle Hitchcock and husband Mat of Bartlesville, and Sean Estes and wife Brittany of Tulsa; and 10 great grandchildren: Hannah, Ben and Katie Divin, Emmalee, Conner and Daniel Otto, Isaac and Judah Hitchcock, and Fiama and Kira Estes; as well as multiple nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Rosetta was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and two brothers Walter and Manfred Sires and one sister May Red.

Rosetta's family will receive friends Tuesday, April 30 from 6-8 pm at Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, 4201 Nowata Rd., Bartlesville. Visitation will be Tues., 9 am - 8 pm, and Wed., 9-10 am.

Memorial service will be held at 10 am. on Wed., May 1, at the Davis Family Funeral Home - Walker Brown Chapel with Rev. Darryl Wooten of Spirit Church officiating. Pallbearers: Ben Divin, Ron Sires, Ken Seals, Andy Divin, Matt Otto and Sean Estes. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the memorial service.

