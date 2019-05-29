Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davis Family Funeral Home 113 S. Osage Avenue Dewey , OK 74029 (918)-534-3030 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Humphrey Hays, 71, of Bartlesville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday in Bartlesville.

Linda was born the daughter of Lee and Hazel (Taylor) Loudermilk on April 2, 1948 in Atoka, Ok. The family later moved to the local area where she furthered her education graduating from Dewey High School in 1966. Linda was united in marriage with Jerry Humphrey on December 17, 1966 in Dewey. Together they raised two daughters Teresa and Alisha. Jerry and Linda founded Amazing Grace Tabernacle in Copan, at the time of Jerry's death after 41 years of loving marriage Linda became the pastor and carried on the ministry. Linda met Dale Hays when she started attending church at New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church in Bartlesville, he was the Sunday school teacher. After some time, they decided to unite in marriage on May 18, 2013.

Linda's greatest passion was serving the Lord, she served in the various ministries of the church including singing in the choir, the bus ministry, children's church, youth pastor and finally pastor of the church. Second was her family, she moved in with her daughter who had two sets of young twins to provide that added touch of love that they needed. Linda loved her grandbabies making sure they all attended church she had a special saying for each one when referring to them with love. She loved to visit with anyone and shared God's love and plan for their lives. Linda was a beautiful lady who loved everyone and will be dearly missed.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Dale of the home, two daughters, Teresa Cunningham and Daniel and Alisha Humphrey, two brothers, Derrell Loudermilk and Sandy and Ronnie Loudermilk and Donna, one sister Wanda Mosley, six grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob, Rachel, Caleb, Zachary and Isaac and a host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Jerry, brother Glen Loudermilk, sisters, Marie Nissen and Joy Snipes.

Linda's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel, 918-534-3030, 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 75), Dewey, on Monday, May 27, from 6-8 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 12-8 and Tuesday from 9-11:30.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at the Northpoint Church in Dewey, with Brother Steve Griffith officiating. Interment will follow in the Ochelata Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel.

