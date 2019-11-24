Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Ochelata First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Jo (Trottingwolf) Leach, 69, of Bartlesville, surrounded by her loving family, went to her heavenly home at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.

Mrs. Leach was born in Bartlesville on August 6, 1950 the daughter of Edwin Lincoln Trottingwolf and Florence Rachel (Scullawl) Trottingwolf. She grew up and received her education in the Ochelata area and graduated from Ochelata High School in 1968. She had been employed at Kenny's Café in Bartlesville, Woolworth's and she cleaned houses. She was married to Robert Joe Leach on August 31, 1974 in Ochelata. They made their home in Ochelata and later moved to Bartlesville. She loved basketball, softball and volleyball. She enjoyed watching westerns, going to gospel singings and spending time with her family. She and her husband along with her sister, Sue Ford and dear friend, Brenda Tucker had a singing group known as the Gospel Messengers. She was a member of the Labadie Heights Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Cassandra Clay and husband John of Owasso, three sons, B.J. Leach and wife Victoria of Bartlesville, David Leach and wife Wahnee of Bartlesville and Tim Leach and wife Beverly of Newcastle, Oklahoma, one sister, Susan Hair and husband David of Ochelata, eleven grandchildren, Courtney Leach, Kacey Rowe, Jarrod Allen, Nicole Painter, Kane Leach, Cally Clay, Chelcie Allen, Rachel Clay, Lauren Leach, Evan Leach and Kiera Leach, nine great grandchildren and two grandpups, Hondo and Heidi Clay, two sisters-in-law, Kay Trottingwolf and Janice Trottingwolf, a brother-in-law, Ron Ford and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Joe Leach on December 13, 2010, her parents, two brothers, Dee Wayne (Wink) Trottingwolf and Ed (Wahoo) Trottingwolf, two sisters, Claranell Trottingwolf and Sue Ford.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Ochelata First Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Cox, Rev. Mike McNair and Rev. Randall Terrill officiating. Interment will be in the Matoaka Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM until 8 PM and the family will receive guests at the funeral home on Sunday from 5 PM until 7 PM.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

