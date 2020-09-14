1/1
Lisa Ann Simila
Bartlesville - Lisa Ann (Marsh) Simila, 57, of Bartlesville, OK, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was the wife of Fred Simila for fourteen years; and mother of Shama (Jacob) Lurie, Maya Lurie and Dana Lurie (Debevetz). She was born on October 22, 1962 in Berea, Ohio. Lisa grew up in Simsbury, Connecticut and graduated from Simsury High School and earned a Bachelor degree in Accounting in 1984 at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, CT. She was employed at Grand Lake Mental Health Center in Nowata, OK where she worked for 18 years. She is survived by her mother, Harriett Marsh, her sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Steven Garrity, her nice Avery Garrity and her nephew Jack Garrity, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Donald Marsh.
May Lisa Rest In Peace in God's loving care.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
