Our precious Lisa Gayle (Meese) Johnson went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Lisa was born on September 26, 1960 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The middle of three children, Lisa, her older brother Mark, and younger brother Clark, were raised by their parents, George and Nola Meese, in Bartlesville.
Lisa was a fixture in the Bartlesville community, starting in her junior high and high school years - she loved choir, pom squad, and spending time at Bartlesville First Baptist Church. Lisa began modeling at age 16. She started with a Tulsa agency and her work included advertisements, Phillips 66 magazines, and other publications throughout Oklahoma. Building on her local success, Lisa moved to New York City soon after graduating from Sooner High School in 1978. Lisa spent the next 10 years modeling and singing in Manhattan. Some of her most memorable experiences included modeling for Raspini, Fosterfell, and Ten Jeans brands. She sang at many weddings and events around the city, including being an opening act for Sammy Davis Jr. and singing with Pat Benatar on multiple occasions.
Lisa moved back to her hometown in 1989, where she reconnected with her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Rick Johnson. Rick and Lisa were married on May 19, 1990. They raised their three daughters, Joya, Caly, and Macy in Bartlesville and have continued to be active members of the community over the last 30 years.
Lisa served as the Registrar and friendly face to greet you at Madison Middle School, where she and Rick have both worked for over 20 years. She also worked for Bartlesville Public School Athletics, overseeing all sporting event logistics for 15 years. Lisa loved her life as a coach's wife, and many nights you'd see Lisa and her three girls cheering on the Bruins from their normal seats, right behind the team bench.
As an active member of First Baptist Church, Lisa spent years singing in the choir, teaching youth group, and volunteering in the nursery - many newborn babies were held and loved by Lisa on a Sunday morning at the church.
Lisa and Rick have watched their three daughters succeed in many ways, which was one of Lisa's proudest accomplishments as a mother. Joya and her husband, Bryan Christie, live in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where they are both Physicians. Caly lives in Los Angeles, California and works for ABC as a Publicist. Macy lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma and works for BOK Financial as a Manager for their Training Programs.
Lisa loved spending time with her parents, vacationing at the beach, visiting new restaurants with friends, singing songs in the car with her girls, and watching thousands of kids grow up through Madison Middle School and Bartlesville Athletics.
Lisa was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma cancer in 2017, a rare diagnosis that impacts less than 1% of cancer patients. She bravely dealt with stage four cancer for the next three years, being a witness and light to others. Lisa never once complained despite five surgeries, multiple rounds of chemotherapy, countless blood draws, CT scans, procedures, and side effects of her treatments. She continued to praise the Lord and stay strong in her faith every step of the way.
Lisa was a hero, friend, and mom to many - she will continue to impact the lives she touched throughout her 59 years on this earth. We are assured knowing she is in Heaven and was greeted at the gates by her mother, Nola Meese, who passed away in April of this year.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Rick Johnson; father, George Meese; mother-in-law, Margaret Johnson; her three children, Joya Johnson-Christie and husband Bryan Christie (Grand Rapids, MI), Caly Johnson (Los Angeles, CA) and Macy Johnson (Tulsa, OK); her brothers, Mark Meese and wife Paula Meese (Tulsa, OK), Clark Meese and wife Traci Meese (The Woodlands, TX); her brother-in-law Rod Johnson and his wife Rhonda (Glenpool, OK); 8 nieces and nephews, and a multitude of other extended family members.
We will celebrate the life of Lisa Johnson on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020, at 10:00 am CT. The service will be held at Bartlesville First Baptist Church and online at www.mybfbc.org.
Safety is the utmost importance to the family - we encourage you to join us online for the service. If you feel called to celebrate in person, masks will be required upon entrance to the worship center.
In lieu of flowers, those interested may donate to The Sarcoma Foundation of America (www.curesarcoma.org/donate
) to support cancer research.