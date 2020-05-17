Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Irene (Emmons) Morgan. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Calling hours 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Burial 1:00 PM Memorial Park Cemetery Memorial service To be announced at a later date Bartlesville First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Irene Morgan who was born to Jerome Outhier and Lucy Irene Emmons on December 17, 1935 on a farm near Okeene, Oklahoma died on May12, 2020 after a few days in Bartlesville's Ascension St. John Jane Phillips hospital.

After high school graduation, she moved to Oklahoma City to continue her education.

Lois then moved to Bartlesville and worked for the American Legion and then Phillips Petroleum Company. She attended First Presbyterian Church where she met and married John A. Morgan on June 19, 1972. The family moved to Borger, Texas for two years before returning permanently to Bartlesville.

As a founding volunteer and instructor for Martha's Task, Lois shared her love of crafting and sewing. She was a talented seamstress and leveraged her talents working in interior decorating for twenty five years. Robes that she designed and crafted for the clergy of the First Presbyterian Church and the banners that hung in the sanctuary for years were testimonies to both her skills as a seamstress and her long time devotion to the church. She also served the church as a Ruling Elder. She was a member of P.E.O. chapter ED where she had served as president. Her last sewing project was to create and send masks to her family to protect them from the Corona virus.

Among many friends and relatives who knew her, Lois leaves behind her husband, John A. Morgan, four adult children: Douglas P. Swindell, Sarah A. Hirschy, Julie D. Morgan and John David Morgan, her sister Ruth Sturgeon, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family will remember her and smile when we recall her love of bridge, puzzles, her crafting, and her prolific Christmas decorations. Her tapioca jello recipe known as "fish eyes and glue" will always be remembered as a favorite as well as her strawberry shortcake in the spring and sage dressing at Thanksgiving. She loved watching birds in her back yard, bearded iris, and gardening. She had a wonderful laugh and was happiest when she was surrounded by her family.

Memorials may be made to Bartlesville First Presbyterian Church or Martha's Task. Burial is planned for 1pm, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Kristy Rodger, officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date, at Bartlesville First Presbyterian Church. Friends may call at the funeral home, Saturday 9am-6pm, Sunday 1-6pm and Monday, 9am-8pm, for visitation. Services and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

