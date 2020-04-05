Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois "Maxine" Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Clarke Funeral Home 302 Main St Toronto , OH 43964 (740)-537-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

1 Corinthians 2:9, "But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him."

Lois "Maxine" Jenkins, 87, of Elizabeth, WV passed away peacefully in her sleep April 1, 2020 at the home of her oldest daughter, Vicki and her husband Pat Henry, in Toronto, Ohio after a rapid decline in health. Her faith was strong throughout her life. She had no fear of the time she would transition to God's prepared place for her as stated in King James Version of the Bible, 1 Corinthians 2:9 above.

Maxine was born in Cromwell (Seminole County) Oklahoma June 1, 1932 to the late Alva E "Chic" Jenkins and Lois V (Sapp) Jenkins. She grew up in Oklahoma and graduated from Strother High School, Seminole OK in 1950. Although she attended Strother High she was recruited by Burbank High School to play basketball. October 22, 1950, she married George H. Dixon with whom she had five children. They later divorced. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., and B&L Electric while living in Oklahoma and Cooperative Oil Investments in Spencer WV. She loved her family unconditionally. Her sense of humor would leave you with memories that would make you laugh at the thought even years later. She was a master at sewing, making most of her children's clothing through the years. She was a member of the Church of Christ and devoted time every day to reading her Bible.

She is survived by her daughters Vicki (Pat) Dixon-Henry of Toronto, OH, Sherry (Steve) Cale of Mineral Wells, WV, Lana (Ron) McFee of Elizabeth, WV and Lisa (Chester) Boggs also of Elizabeth, WV; two sisters Shirley (The late Curtis) Ballew of Bartlesville, OK and Faye Wozniak of Oklahoma City, OK, one brother Ben (Kay) Jenkins of Broken Arrow, OK, 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and her lifelong friend Imogene McNett of Davis, OK.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her only son, Donald E Dixon and a beloved niece and two beloved nephews, Kathy Magnauck, Jim Ballew and Steve Gatlin and a great-great granddaughter, Klohe Jo Sweeney.

Local arrangements at this time entrusted to Clarke Funeral Home, Toronto, OH.

